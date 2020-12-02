Menu
Erma Gertrude Mitchell
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Mitchell, Erma Gertrude

November 26, 1927 - November 25, 2020

Formerly of Omaha, Erma passed away peacefully in Brooklyn Park, MN. Survived by her son, Bruce Mitchell and wife Pat; daughter, Joan Mitchell-Momoh; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Many other relatives and friends.

CELEBRATION OF ERMA'S LIFE: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 12:30pm, with visitation starting at 11:30am, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Interment: Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pilgrim Baptist Church (2501 Hamilton St., Omaha, NE 68131).

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
