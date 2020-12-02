Mitchell, Erma Gertrude



November 26, 1927 - November 25, 2020



Formerly of Omaha, Erma passed away peacefully in Brooklyn Park, MN. Survived by her son, Bruce Mitchell and wife Pat; daughter, Joan Mitchell-Momoh; 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Many other relatives and friends.



CELEBRATION OF ERMA'S LIFE: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 12:30pm, with visitation starting at 11:30am, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Interment: Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pilgrim Baptist Church (2501 Hamilton St., Omaha, NE 68131).



BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel



1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.