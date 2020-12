Butler, Sherman L.October 26, 1958 - November 28, 2020Preceded in death by mother, Barbara Ann Butler. Survived by his caregiver, Lisa Casey and her family; guardian, Don Oliver.VISITATION: Thursday, 10-11am, with a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the Leukemia And Lymphoma Association.JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com