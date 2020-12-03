Pecha, Dolores L.



September 28, 1933 - November 28, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, William R.; son-in-law, Richard Bouckaert. Survived by children Karen Bouckaert and son Steve (Delores) Pecha; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



VISITATION begins Saturday 9:30am with a Rosary at 9:45 and a MASS at 10am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.



Entombment: St. John's Mausoleum.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.