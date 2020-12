Feiste, Sharon Z.April 12, 1936 - November 28, 2020VISITATION following CDC guidlines, Saturday, December 5th, from 9:30-11am, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary.Please see funeral home website for full obituary.KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY441 No Washington St., Papillion NE402-339-3232