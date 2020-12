Bradley, Dr. Odra W.



Dr. Odra W. Bradley, age 100 of St. Joseph, went home to be with our Lord, Wednesday, November 11th, 2020.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, December 5th, 11am, St. Francis Baptist Temple, St. Joseph. Services under the direction Bullock Family Funeral Chapel, St. Joseph, MO.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.