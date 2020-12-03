Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael R. Macrander
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Macrander, Michael R.

July 12, 1960 - December 1, 2020

Mike passed away due to COVID pneumonia.

Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Carolyn Macrander.

Survived by wife, Jane (Glover) Macrander; daughters, Vickie (Terry) Dishman and Stacey Collier; brother, Matt (Kathy) Macrander; grandchildren, Amalia Doty, Nickthaniel, Marcus, Elijah and AvaRae Wells; many other family and friends.

A virtual celebration of Mike's life will be announced to close family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be used in Mike's honor. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.