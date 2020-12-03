Menu
Howard D. Pearson
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Pearson, Howard D.

January 16, 1927 - November 29, 2020

Age 93, of Wahoo, NE.

Private interment with Military Honors will take place at Sunrise North Cemetery in Wahoo. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials to First Presbyterian Church, American Parkinson Disease Assoc. of Nebraska or Saunders Medical Center - Project Sunbeam.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.



Svoboda Funeral Home

211 N. Linden Street

Wahoo, NE 68066

(402) 443-3624

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
