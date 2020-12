Pearson, Howard D.January 16, 1927 - November 29, 2020Age 93, of Wahoo, NE.Private interment with Military Honors will take place at Sunrise North Cemetery in Wahoo. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Memorials to First Presbyterian Church, American Parkinson Disease Assoc. of Nebraska or Saunders Medical Center - Project Sunbeam.Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.Svoboda Funeral Home211 N. Linden StreetWahoo, NE 68066(402) 443-3624