Luckey, Norma A.



October 28, 1940 - November 30, 2020



Preceded in death by husband, Charles. Survived by son, Robert Luckey (Maria), daughters, Diane Murphy and Cindy Luckey; beloved grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews, extended family members and dear friends.



Body donated to the Anatomical Department at Creighton University. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.