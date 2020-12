Hancock, Maryann



Age 88



Of Swedeburg. Survived by children: Patrick and Kathy (Pleasants) Hancock, Carrie (Hancock) and Russell Barry, Bill and Renee (Wachal) Hancock, Ann (Hancock) and Dean Egr, Eric and Traci (Novotny) Hancock and Mike and Tammy (Jakub) Hancock; 24 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Dr. W.F. Hancock; parents, Ferdinand and Mary (Rezac) Haba; sister, Rosalia (Haba) Wotipka; and brother, Joe Haba.



Private Funeral Mass Friday, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo. Interment: Sunrise North Cemetery. Memorials to Family.



Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home



Wahoo, NE | 402-443-3128 | prussnabity.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 3, 2020.