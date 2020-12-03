Mickey, Harriet and I are so sorry to hear of Steve´s passing. We have been good friends starting with Steve working for IBM in the later 1960´s and early 1970´s. In addition to becoming friends Harriet also totally enjoyed working with the two of you in purchasing that perfect home. We will miss Steve and that patented giggle. We will have you and your family in our thoughts as you struggle through this difficult time.

Harriet and George Peterson December 2, 2020