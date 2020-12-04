Menu
Aileen B. Steward
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Steward, Aileen B.

September 18, 1926 - December 2, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Bob; daughters, Kay and Tracy. Survived by daughters, Janice and Christine; grandchildren: Lucas, Nicki, Jon, Carolyn and Nick; 5 great grandchildren; brother, James Tooker, nieces and nephews.

No Services.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue

402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
