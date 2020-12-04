Menu
David Mandel
Mandel, David

Age 85

Of West Point, NE. Died December 1, 2020.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gladys; siblings, Marlane Schlautman, Eugene, Harvey, Roy, and Ray Mandel.

Survivors include his children: Don (Sue) Mandel, Russ (Nancy) Mandel, Mike Mandel, Deann (Steve) Grovijohn, all of Omaha, Dan (Debbie) Mandel of Wichita, KS; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; siblings, Marvin (Marietta) Mandel and Charlene Kucera of Dodge, NE, and Rich (Diane) Mandel of West Point, NE; in-laws, Angie Mandel and Mary Mandel of Dodge, NE; Virgil Schlautman and Lavern Neesen of West Point, NE.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and for the concern and safety of everyone, private family services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point, NE, with burial in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Dodge, NE.

MINNICK FUNERAL HOME

830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788

402-372-2022 | www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Service
St. Mary's Catholic Church
, West Point, Nebraska
Dec
7
Burial
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery
, Dodge, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Kuzelka-Minnick Funeral Homes
