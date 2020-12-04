Cardona, Octivia Marie



August 16, 1950 - November 25, 2020



Octivia Marie Cardona, age 70 of Omaha, NE, passed away on November 25, 2020. She was born to parents, Rodolfo Ozuna and Martina Ozuna, on August 16, 1950 in Premont, TX. A graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in 1969, Octivia spent many years traveling the country as a military spouse and military mother. Octivia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt. She treasured her children and especially loved her role as Nana, as her grandchildren were the joys of her life. She will always be remembered as a loving mother and Nana. Octivia met Ernesto Cardona in 1999 and they were married May 20, 2000 in Omaha, NE.



Octivia is survived by husband, Ernesto Cardona; son, Thomas Johnson II (Holly); granddaughter, Jennie Repass (Jason); grandson, Jeffery Griffin; granddaughter, Josephine Johnson; great-grandsons, Colton Repass, Connor Repass; sisters: Olga Ramirez (Jimmy), Olegaria Weaver, Irene Belasquez (Richard); brothers: Oscar Ozuna, Omar Ozuna, Orlando Ozuna, Rolando Ozuna (Lina); Orrin Ozuna (Kim).



She was preceded in death by father, Rodolfo Ozuna; mother, Martina Ozuna; daughter, Casie (Johnson) Griffin; and brothers: Rodolfo Ozuna Jr., Ovidio Ozuna Sr., Ovidio Ozuna Jr.



A Celebration of Life and reception honoring Octivia will be held at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.