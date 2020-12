Tullos, James E. Sr.



James E. Tullos Sr. passed away on October 28, 2020 in Atlanta, GA due to complications from COVID-19. Services were held in Atlanta on November 1, 2020. Private Family Inurnment, Family Plot on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.