Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Dr. Cecil Clifton "Cappy" Case
Case, Dr. Cecil Clifton "Cappy"

Age 84

Of Omaha, formerly of Nebraska City.

Longtime dentist of Nebraska City. Cappy is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Cecil Case Jr., Cynthia Lynn, Mike (Laurie) Case, Stephen Case, Andrew Case and Tricia (Aaron) Mahan; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Preceded by his parents; a sister; and granddaughter, Stephanie.

A Memorial Mass will be held May of 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Nebraska City. Remembrances to www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

GUDE MORTUARY

Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-6011 | gudefuneralhomes.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gude Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.