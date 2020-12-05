Cramer, Linda M.



January 23, 1954 - December 2, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Delores Cramer; sister, Suzie Cramer; grandmother, Viola Cramer. Survived by brother, Chris Cramer (Brenda); sisters, Carla Rankin, Bonnie Schlichtemeier (Don) and Leslie Cramer; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Andrew, Nicole, Alix and Colton; great nieces and nephew, Avery, Ryker and Rylee.



Private Family Services will be held.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.