Fred A. Fletcher Jr.
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Fletcher, Fred A., Jr.

March 12, 1947 - December 2, 2020

Norfolk, NE. Survived by wife, Phyllis; daughter, Melissa (Ryan) Lynch; son, Eric (Melissa) Fletcher; grandsons, Griffin and Trey Fletcher; sister, Linda (Lee) Wenzl; nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred Sr. and Loretta Fletcher; sister, Carole (Fletcher) Hanus; step mother-in-law, Verna (Polley) Fletcher; and brother-in-law, Joel Lelchook.

Private Family Graveside Service was held Friday, December 4th, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the American Lung Association or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in Fred's honor.

HOME FOR FUNERALS

1203 Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701

402-371-3330

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Home for Funerals
