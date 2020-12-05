Fletcher, Fred A., Jr.
March 12, 1947 - December 2, 2020
Norfolk, NE. Survived by wife, Phyllis; daughter, Melissa (Ryan) Lynch; son, Eric (Melissa) Fletcher; grandsons, Griffin and Trey Fletcher; sister, Linda (Lee) Wenzl; nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred Sr. and Loretta Fletcher; sister, Carole (Fletcher) Hanus; step mother-in-law, Verna (Polley) Fletcher; and brother-in-law, Joel Lelchook.
Private Family Graveside Service was held Friday, December 4th, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the American Lung Association
or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in Fred's honor.
HOME FOR FUNERALS
1203 Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701
402-371-3330
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.