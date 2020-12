Fletcher, Fred A., Jr.March 12, 1947 - December 2, 2020Norfolk, NE. Survived by wife, Phyllis; daughter, Melissa (Ryan) Lynch; son, Eric (Melissa) Fletcher; grandsons, Griffin and Trey Fletcher; sister, Linda (Lee) Wenzl; nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred Sr. and Loretta Fletcher; sister, Carole (Fletcher) Hanus; step mother-in-law, Verna (Polley) Fletcher; and brother-in-law, Joel Lelchook.Private Family Graveside Service was held Friday, December 4th, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the American Lung Association or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in Fred's honor.HOME FOR FUNERALS1203 Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701402-371-3330