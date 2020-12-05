Voorhes, Kenneth W.



April 24, 1940 - December 3, 2020



FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, 10am at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. Interment Wednesday, 10am at Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Tuesday, 9am to 10am at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, have a drink on Ken.



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory



Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel



3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123



402-393-0319 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.