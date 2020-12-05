Menu
Mary Louise Baudendistel
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
Baudendistel, Mary Louise

July 4, 1922 - December 4, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, December 6th from 2pm to 4pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, December 7th, 11:15am, St. Cecilia Cathedral (701 N. 40th St.) GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, 4pm, Falls City Catholic Cemetery in Falls City, Nebraska.

Complete notice later.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.
