Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald Gene "Donnie" Klabunde-Wingo
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Klabunde-Wingo, Donald Gene "Donnie"

August 19, 1945 - December 2, 2020

Age 75 of Pacific Junction, IA formerly of Omaha, passed away in Council Bluffs, IA. He was born in Taylorville, IL to Erva and Naomi (Loucks) Wingo. Preceding Donnie in passing were his parents; 7 brothers; and 1 sister. Survivors include his spouse, Roger Klabunde-Wingo of Pacific Junction, IA; sisters, Betty Davis of Omaha, Vella Kimble of Taylorville, IL; brother, Harold Wingo of Florida; sisters-in-law, Donna Vieth of Omaha, Judy Roberts of Omaha, Kathy Schiemann of Beaver Lake, NE, Pattisue Russell of Omaha; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

VISITATION will be Monday December 7, 2020 from 11am-12pm with Celebration of Life to begin at 12pm. Inurnment will be in the Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha. The family will direct memorials

PETERSON MORTUARY

212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA

(712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street, Glenwood, IA 51534
Dec
7
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street, Glenwood, IA 51534
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.