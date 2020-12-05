Klabunde-Wingo, Donald Gene "Donnie"



August 19, 1945 - December 2, 2020



Age 75 of Pacific Junction, IA formerly of Omaha, passed away in Council Bluffs, IA. He was born in Taylorville, IL to Erva and Naomi (Loucks) Wingo. Preceding Donnie in passing were his parents; 7 brothers; and 1 sister. Survivors include his spouse, Roger Klabunde-Wingo of Pacific Junction, IA; sisters, Betty Davis of Omaha, Vella Kimble of Taylorville, IL; brother, Harold Wingo of Florida; sisters-in-law, Donna Vieth of Omaha, Judy Roberts of Omaha, Kathy Schiemann of Beaver Lake, NE, Pattisue Russell of Omaha; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.



VISITATION will be Monday December 7, 2020 from 11am-12pm with Celebration of Life to begin at 12pm. Inurnment will be in the Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery in Omaha. The family will direct memorials



PETERSON MORTUARY



212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA



(712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.