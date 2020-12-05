Prososki, Lawrence Joseph
Lawrence Joseph Prososki was known to all who loved him as Larry or "Vince." Larry went home to be with Jesus on Nov. 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. The family invites you to join them to celebrate Larry's life on Sunday, December 13th, from 5–8pm, at the Thunderhead Brewing Taproom, 13304 W Center Rd #126, Omaha, 68144. We invite everyone to wear your favorite sport team apparel in memory of the joy that Larry found in watching sporting events. Family Memorials can be directed to Heidi Gaube, 6703 S 164 AVE, Omaha, NE 68135 or Celebration Covenant Church, 16868 Giles RD, Omaha, NE 68136 - Larry Prososki Memorial. View full obituary at gsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.