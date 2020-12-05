Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lawrence Joseph Prososki
Prososki, Lawrence Joseph

Lawrence Joseph Prososki was known to all who loved him as Larry or "Vince." Larry went home to be with Jesus on Nov. 23, 2020, surrounded by his family. The family invites you to join them to celebrate Larry's life on Sunday, December 13th, from 5–8pm, at the Thunderhead Brewing Taproom, 13304 W Center Rd #126, Omaha, 68144. We invite everyone to wear your favorite sport team apparel in memory of the joy that Larry found in watching sporting events. Family Memorials can be directed to Heidi Gaube, 6703 S 164 AVE, Omaha, NE 68135 or Celebration Covenant Church, 16868 Giles RD, Omaha, NE 68136 - Larry Prososki Memorial. View full obituary at gsfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Thunderhead Brewing Taproom
13304 W Center Rd #126, Omaha, Nebraska
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.