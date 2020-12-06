Pelton, Sherolyn Joan (Parks) "Sherry"



Age 80



Sherry was born in Omaha, NE, in 1940, and grew up in Ansley, NE. She was a graduate of The University of Nebraska Lincoln and taught English and Music at Brownell-Talbot School in Omaha where she was chairman of the Fine Arts Department. She also taught in the Bellevue Public School system and Seattle, WA.



She was married to her husband Del, who survives her, for 60 years. They met and married at UNL and she was supportive of his career as a lawyer and farmer-rancher. She and Del traveled widely, mostly in Europe and in their late 40s backpacked around the world. They have two children who survive her, namely Theresa Erinn Pelton and Marc Jon Pelton of Los Angeles, CA, and Boca Raton, FL, respectively. She has three grandchildren, Tyler John Locke, Lukas Lawrence Pelton and Phoebe Elizabeth Pelton.



In addition to teaching, she was the proprietor of Pelton's Grocery in Omaha's Old Market and an executive of two national companies. Her passion however was the majesty of the Arts, especially music. She volunteered at the Phoenix Heard Museum as a docent and at the Mayo Clinic where she played piano and classical music for patients. She was a gifted composer. In her music she expressed the profound journey of life in her "Tarot Suite" and the eternal beauty of Monument Valley in her symphonic composition of the same name. "Blessing Song" is her expression of love and gratitude of being close to family and friends. One of her most prized activities was founding Theosophical Society Lodges and study groups in both Seattle and Phoenix. She was a very beautiful, kind, gentle and very loving to all who knew her and all who knew her loved her as well.



"Born of the Sun she traveled a short time towards the Sun and left the vivid air signed with her love."



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.