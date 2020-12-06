Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Berdine Hall Williams
1919 - 2020
BORN
1919
DIED
2020
Williams, Berdine Hall

March 24, 1919 - November 28, 2020

Berdine Hall Williams was born in Wheatley, Arkansas, on March 24, 1919, and was the youngest girl of Dennis Hall and Ida Henderson Hall's 14 children. Mrs. Williams departed this life on November 28, 2020, at 101-years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Williams; brother-in-law, Nelson Williams; and two daughters, Gussie Pettis and Bobbie Jean Williams.

Berdine Williams and her family moved to Omaha, NE, in 1944, and over the next 75 years, she dedicated herself to serving the healthcare needs of her community. In 1977, Berdine and her family opened The Williams Care Manor, a licensed 60-bed nursing home, the first and largest minority-owned facility in Nebraska at that time. Mrs. Williams was a Deaconess and, for 75 years, an active member of the Mt Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.

Berdine Hall Williams leaves to mourn her homegoing, her daughters: Ida B. Frazer and Doris M. Williams; and her son: Kinze M. Williams and his wife, Vadie R. Williams. Mrs. Williams also leaves 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

PUBLIC VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, December 11 at Roeder Mortuary- Ames Chapel. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, December 12 at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 3202 Parker St, Omaha, NE. Memorials and flowers will be received in memory of Berdine at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. Memorials designated to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 2602 North 24th Street, Omaha, NE 68110. Website (Online Giving Available) https://www.mtmoriahomaha.net

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave - Omaha, NE - 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE 68104
Dec
12
Graveside service
Prospect Hill Cemetery,
Parker St,, Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.