Williams, Berdine Hall
March 24, 1919 - November 28, 2020
Berdine Hall Williams was born in Wheatley, Arkansas, on March 24, 1919, and was the youngest girl of Dennis Hall and Ida Henderson Hall's 14 children. Mrs. Williams departed this life on November 28, 2020, at 101-years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Williams; brother-in-law, Nelson Williams; and two daughters, Gussie Pettis and Bobbie Jean Williams.
Berdine Williams and her family moved to Omaha, NE, in 1944, and over the next 75 years, she dedicated herself to serving the healthcare needs of her community. In 1977, Berdine and her family opened The Williams Care Manor, a licensed 60-bed nursing home, the first and largest minority-owned facility in Nebraska at that time. Mrs. Williams was a Deaconess and, for 75 years, an active member of the Mt Moriah Missionary Baptist Church.
Berdine Hall Williams leaves to mourn her homegoing, her daughters: Ida B. Frazer and Doris M. Williams; and her son: Kinze M. Williams and his wife, Vadie R. Williams. Mrs. Williams also leaves 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 19 great-great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
PUBLIC VISITATION: 5-7pm Friday, December 11 at Roeder Mortuary- Ames Chapel. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, December 12 at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 3202 Parker St, Omaha, NE. Memorials and flowers will be received in memory of Berdine at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. Memorials designated to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 2602 North 24th Street, Omaha, NE 68110. Website (Online Giving Available) https://www.mtmoriahomaha.net
