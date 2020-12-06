Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mark J. Bode
Bode, Mark J.

Age 89 - December 1, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Herman and Mary; wife, Katie; son, John; grandson, Matthew Thiele; brothers, Paul and Franklin; son-in-law, Harold Thiele. Survived by daughters, Diane Thiele, Joan Wilson, and Mary (Rick) Totusek; sister, Marlene Prohaska; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Private MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL with INTERMENT at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Post #32. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Bernadette Catholic Church.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.