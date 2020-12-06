Wright, Theodore George



October 23, 1948 - November 28, 2020



Born in Lynch NE to Theodore Wright and Gwendolyn Birdhead Wright. Died in Omaha.



Preceded in death by son, Douglas Wright; grandson, Ethan Wright; parents, Theodore and Gwendolyn; brother, Gene Wright; and sisters, Marla Wright and Alice Rose.



Survived by children, George Arcorn, Theodore Wright, Donna Wright, Rich Wright and Ruby Wright; siblings, Bernadine Zephier, Larry Wright Sr., Maggie Zephier, Carlotta Adame, Patrick Wright, Loy Wright, Bill Wright, Kim Buffalochief and Terry Wright; also by his significant other, Brookie Hester.



No Services are planned at this time. Memorial Service will be held at a later date



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.