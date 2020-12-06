Wright, Theodore George
October 23, 1948 - November 28, 2020
Born in Lynch NE to Theodore Wright and Gwendolyn Birdhead Wright. Died in Omaha.
Preceded in death by son, Douglas Wright; grandson, Ethan Wright; parents, Theodore and Gwendolyn; brother, Gene Wright; and sisters, Marla Wright and Alice Rose.
Survived by children, George Arcorn, Theodore Wright, Donna Wright, Rich Wright and Ruby Wright; siblings, Bernadine Zephier, Larry Wright Sr., Maggie Zephier, Carlotta Adame, Patrick Wright, Loy Wright, Bill Wright, Kim Buffalochief and Terry Wright; also by his significant other, Brookie Hester.
No Services are planned at this time. Memorial Service will be held at a later date
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.