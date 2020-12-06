Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James L. Page
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Page, James L.

February 23, 1925 - December 2, 2020

Survived by Loving wife of 57 years, Diane, together creating Page Construction of 50 plus years. He was a mentor to many including, great-nephew, Jimmy Kelly; other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded by parents; 12 siblings; various pets: Corkey and latest being his Maggie Doggie.

Many Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Immanuel Fontenelle Care Center.

NO SCHEDULED SERVICES

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.