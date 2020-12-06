Parker, Marilynn Leber



November 26, 1944 - December 2, 2020



Age 76. Passed away at her residence on December 2, 2020. Marilynn was born in Louisville, KY, to the late Betty (Knecht) and Al Leber. The family moved to Council Bluffs in 1953 and Marilynn graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1962. She was united in marriage to Allen Parker on April 10, 1965, and son, Steven was born in 1970. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen in 1991; father, Al Leber in 1996; mother, Betty Leber in 2014; and brother, Vince Leber in 1983. Marilynn is survived by son, Steven and wife Kellie; granddaughter, Sheridan Anne Parker; 4 brothers, Al (Kyong) Leber of Vermillion SD, Nick (Lynette) Leber of Grapevine TX, Mark (Gail) Leber, and Chris (Theresa) Leber, all of Council Bluffs; 5 sisters, Rosanne (Kevin) Mulcahy of Omaha, Norma (Peter) Finn, Mary Beth (Patrick) McGlade, all of Council Bluffs, Julie Kondziela, of Grand Island NY, and Ann Cameron of Oxnard, CA; god-children, Norma Finn, Laura Leber, Isaac Finn, Aaron Leber, Spencer Pohlmeier, Laura Kondziela; cousins, nieces; nephews.



Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, we will Celebrate Marilynn's Life at a later date when all her family and friends can gather. Marilynn will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery. Family has suggested memorials to St. Peter's Church.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.