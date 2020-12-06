Menu
Elaine E. Roth
Roth, Elaine E.

Age 79

Of Omaha. Survived by sons, Rex of Elkhorn, NE and Gene of Omaha; daughters, Kim (David) Clayton of Omaha and Marliss (Mike) March of Omaha; 6 grandchildren; and siblings: Elwood Yoder of Lincoln NE, Wilma (Milton) Roth of Milford NE, Joyce Sears of Las Vegas NV, and Norman Yoder of Lincoln, NE.

VISITATION: Thursday, December 10, 2-6pm, with family Receiving friends from 4-6pm; all COVID-19 restrictions will be enforced. Private Family Funeral. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. Condolences to and webcast of Service available Friday, December 11, after 2pm at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Your mom was a wonderful lady.
Roland and Chris Kendall
December 6, 2020