Forslund, Mary "Kay" (nee Wingert)
Age 80
Passed away peacefully on November 27th, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Claire and Mary Wingert; and brother, David Wingert. She will be greatly missed by daughter, Kristen (Steve) Steichen; son, Rob (Heather) Forslund; granddaughter, Charlotte Forslund; brothers, Harry (Kay) Wingert and Frank (Leanne) Wingert; sister, Gayle Wingert; sister-in-law, Pat Wingert; and her nieces and nephews. Kay was active in her church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a longtime P.E.O. member and found much happiness spending time with her friends & family. She added an extra touch to everything she did and always made people feel special. Kay grew up in Iowa, raised a family in Austin, MN, moved to Omaha, NE, where she lived 20 years and later retired, and eventually returned to Minnesota to be near family.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
or the P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund.www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.