Quartoroli, Joseph J., Sr.
May 12, 1927 - December 2, 2020
WWII survivor of a Kamikaze attack while he was on the U.S.S. Zellars.
Survived by son, Joseph M. Quartoroli III (Jody); grandchildren: Corey Quartoroli, Kerra Brooks (Phil), Christian Quartoroli; sister, Beverly White; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents, Joseph and Orlanda Quartoroli; brother, Robert Quartoroli; and wife, Christine F. Quartoroli.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am, Tuesday, December 8, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 5-7pm, Monday at Forest Lawn. Burial with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.