Harris, Geoffrey AndersonGeoff grew up in a house his grandfather built. He attended military school, joined the Army, completed his Master's Degree and after 20 years, retired a Chief Warrant Officer. His public service continued another 20 years as a Child Support Enforcement Officer. Before his illness, Geoff was active in the Masonic Family at Olympia Lodge #1 in Tumwater, WA.Our hearts are happy that he is rejoining his devoted wife, Deborah Ann Harris in the ever after. He is survived by his children, Patrick Ian Harris Sr. (Lisa), Mary Kathleen Harris (Jeff); and his eight grandchildren: Nolan, Deborah, Eleanor, Patrick Jr., Rachel, Ambrose, Alexander, and Silas.No donations please. Flowers may be sent to the Masonic Cemetery in Tumwater, WA.