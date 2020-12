Homes, Orville GeneAge 92 - December 4, 2020Valparaiso, NE. Entered into Eternal Rest at South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, NE.MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 9, 10am at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St., Valparaiso. CELEBRANT: Rev. Ronald Homes. ROSARY: Tuesday, December 8, 7pm at Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church. INTERMENT in St. Joseph Cemetery, Agnew, NE. Memorials to Saunders County Catholic Schools, or Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso, NE.The Rosary and Funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page.To leave condolences, visit:SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624