Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert J. "Bob" Machacek
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Machacek, Robert "Bob" J.

October 9, 1928 - December 3, 2020

Age 92 of Weston, NE.

Retired Omaha Police Officer.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 8, 10am at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St. Weston, NE 68070. VISITATION: Monday, 5-7pm, with 7pm ROSARY, all at the Church.

Memorials in care of the family for future designations.

To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com

SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME

211 N. Linden Street,

Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St., Weston, Nebraska
Dec
7
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St, Weston, Nebraska
Dec
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
130 Front St. , Weston, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Svoboda Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Bob and my self go way back many on the job and he was so happy when he met Joan and moved to Weston. Good golfer for sure and not many good old boys left from OPD. Will miss his cards and noted thru the years. Bob was a friend to all
Harold Flemmer
December 6, 2020