Machacek, Robert "Bob" J.
October 9, 1928 - December 3, 2020
Age 92 of Weston, NE.
Retired Omaha Police Officer.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, December 8, 10am at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St. Weston, NE 68070. VISITATION: Monday, 5-7pm, with 7pm ROSARY, all at the Church.
Memorials in care of the family for future designations.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.