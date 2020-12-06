Menu
Robert L. Baber
Baber, Robert L.

Age 79

Preceded in death by grandson, Dustin. Survived by wife, Bonna; sons, Bob (Arlene), Marcus, and Joshua (Kristie) Baber; daughter, Kristin (Jim) Rupprecht; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Private Family Services will be held. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
