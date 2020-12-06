Menu
Dennie V. Bernth
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Bernth, Dennie V.

January 17, 1943 - November 28, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Vernon and Mary Bernth; and nephew, Gregg Bernth. Survived by wife, Tess Bernth; daughter, Rosemary Bernth and husband Chris Confer; son, Tristan Bernth; brothers, Ron (Sue), Lon (Jean, and Steve (Katie) Bernth; many nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday 12Noon at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 10am until time of Service. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery, with Military Honors by American Legion Post #331.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Dennie's obit and Stream Service.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Dec
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
