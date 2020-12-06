Pelkner, Ingeborg Adelgunde



December 25, 1921 - November 25, 2020



Age 98. Born in Nieder-Bogendorf, Schlesien (Silesia) Germany, to Wally and Fritz Bartel. She was baptized and confirmed at the Friedens-Kirche (Church of Peace) in Schweidnitz. Ingeborg played piano and had a gifted voice; growing up, she and her sister were the first to be requested to sing at weddings and funerals in Bogendorf.



Inge married Konrad Pelkner on November 17, 1946. They were among the millions of refugees who lost their homes in Silesia in the aftermath of World War II, leaving all behind with just a suitcase in their possession. They immigrated to the U.S. in 1952. Inge was a truly dedicated help-mate to Konrad, working tirelessly to succeed in rebuilding a life and home. She worked as a cook for District 66 while keeping an immaculate house and rearing children. Throughout the years she and Konrad were active in the German-American Society, singing with the Sangerchor and dancing as one of the original four couples in Die Heimat Tanzer.



Inge was a kind, caring, and giving person to her family, friends and anyone she encountered. She was selfless, always putting the needs of others above her own. Inge was an incredibly gracious host, providing memorable gatherings at their home, with beautifully presented, sumptuous dishes for her guests. She delighted in nature, especially seeing the cardinal come to the kitchen window.



Preceded in death by Konrad. Survived by son, Thomas (Vickie); daughter, Carol; grandchildren, Andrew and Amy; great-grandchildren, Camden, Elodie, Oliver and Hayden; twin sister, Irmgard. She was known as Inge to her friends, Mutti to her children and Omi to her grandchildren.



Memorial service will be contingent upon the Covid situation.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.