Rybin, Linda J.



April 15, 1956 - December 4, 2020



Preceded in death by father, C. W. Rybin. Survived by mother, Virginia Pickett; daughter, Corey Rybin; brother, Richard Rybin (Rox Nolan); grandchildren, Nicolas and Nicole; other relatives and friends.



VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Saturday, December 12th from 1pm to 3pm at the West Center Chapel, with PRAYER SERVICE at 3pm. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.