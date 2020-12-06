Thompson, Barry G.
November 14, 2020
Barry G. Thompson, of Omaha, passed away on November 14, 2020 following a hospitalization for pneumonia, with family by his side.
Barry was born in Neligh, NE in 1941, to James Gordon and Bernita (Brown) Thompson, and graduated from Neligh High School in 1959. Barry attended Hastings College and the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He later served in the Army Reserves and Air Force Reserves.
Barry was a successful independent business owner. He was a partner in a commercial snow removal business in Omaha from 1990 to 2019. For the past 15 years, he operated a hay brokering business, shipping alfalfa across the United States. His hobby was breeding and raising quarter horses, including AQHA World Show performer Kokopelli Dancer.
He loved the outdoors and took great pride in his horses. In the 1990s, he named his first horse after the source of his good fortune, Snow. Barry spent the last 30 years living in the countryside north of Omaha, where he could see the sun rise and watch his horses run free. For his surviving family members, this is where their fondest memories with him will forever reside. Barry's greatest joy was taking his grandchildren to feed the horses a bale of alfalfa, throwing birdseed on the lawn, and handing carrots to the donkeys on the property. These were probably some of the happiest days of his life.
Barry is survived by daughters, Natalie Thompson (Sal) D'Itri of Arlington, VA and Nicole Thompson Bullard of Flagstaff, AZ; son, Bart Thompson (Emily Salomon) of Boston, MA; stepdaughter, Gabrial Olson of Omaha; and dear friend, Mary Essing of Ankeny, IA. Additional survivors include grandchildren: Katrine, Gabriel, and Anna D'Itri, Sebastien Bullard, Ajai Olson, and Dahlia Salomon Thompson. Barry is also survived by sisters, Dee Thompson of Omaha and Gay (Jack) Hixson of Neligh; his mother's first cousin, Paulina (Petersen) Warren of Creighton; first wife, Kathie Knapp Welch of Sun CIty, AZ; and nieces, nephews and cousins. Barry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice J. Thompson; and an infant son.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the Neligh Oakdale Education Foundation (note: Barry Thompson Memorial Scholarship) at Pinnacle Bank, 324 Main St, Neligh, NE 68756.
An online memorial service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 13th at 2pm (Central) via Zoom. To attend the service, please email [email protected]
for the Zoom link.
