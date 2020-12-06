Steed, Carolyn Deborah Marie



October 11, 1949 - November 25, 2020



Age 71, passed away peacefully at home in North Las Vegas, NV. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Laura (Evelyn) Crossley; and her granddaughter, Laila Steed-Singleton. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Rodney Steed, North Las Vegas; daughters, Felecia Johnson, Omaha, Lori Steed (Tyrone), Macon, GA, Camille Brown (Dwight), North Las Vegas; and Rhonda Steed, North Las Vegas. She is also survived by her sisters, Evelyn Spurlock, North Las Vegas and Lois Fountain, Omaha; as well as 14 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



WAKE SERVICE: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 6-8pm, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha. CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Friday, December 11, 2020, 12pm, Pilgrim Baptist Church, 2501 Hamilton St., Omaha.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.