Raupe, Marilyn J . (Rogers)



August 22, 1931 - December 4, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Mildred Rogers; brother, William M. Rogers; sister-in-law, Barbara G. Rogers. Survived by son, Douglas Paulsen; brother, Douglas Rogers (Dorothy); sister-in-law, Marilyn Rogers; five nephews; and one niece; and an extended circle of wonderful friends.



Marilyn taught physical education in the Westside schools for 38 years. She was an avid golfer, tennis and bridge player, and traveler to many foreign countries after her retirement. On her golf trip to Ireland she played five different golf courses. During her teaching years, Marilyn was very active in many professional organizations as an officer and was the recipient of many honor awards.



No Funeral Services are planned. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Food Bank, Open Door Mission, Siena/Francis House, or a memorial of your choice.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.