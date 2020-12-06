Menu
Thrasher, Kathe A.

July 8, 1929 - December 3, 2020

Survived by children: Marcia Barlow (Rod), and Rusty Thrasher (Sherry); grandchildren: Tracy, Jeff (Angie), and Marnie (R.J.); great-grandchildren: Ella, Ayda, and Jaxson; and brother, Fritz Gang. Preceded by husband, Donald Thrasher; and daughter, Sallie Spath.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 3pm, Thursday, December 10, at Forest Lawn. Private Inurnment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
