DeHart, Norma Jean



August 19, 1935 - December 4, 2020



Preceded in death by her parents, Al and Maxine Erpelding; brother, Roger Erpelding; brother-in-law, Dave Frazier. She is survived by daughter, Michelle "Micki" McDole; son, Kevin DeHart; sisters, Dolores Debiak (John) and Connie Frazier; many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



Arrangements for Services in the Spring will be announced later. Memorials are suggested to Town and Country Humane Society or Catholic Charities.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.