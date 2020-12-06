Cronican, Mary Anne (Bianchi)
August 25, 1935 - December 3, 2020
Mary Anne, 85, passed away on December 3, 2020 in Omaha. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents, William and Julia Cronican; son, James William Bianchi; sisters, Elizabeth Dyer and Dorothy Higgins; and brothers: William, Patrick, and Leonard. She is survived by her children: Michael (Sunny) Bianchi, Benjamin Bianchi, Matthew (Jennifer) Bianchi, and Juliet (Douglas) de Shazer; and 11 grandchildren: Samantha, Anthony, Benjamin, Gabriel, James, Dominic, Grace, Mary, Andrew, Madalynne, and Gavin. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Lillian (Joe) Vukov, and Joan (Ron) Ulrich; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Thursday, December 10th, from 5:30pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 11th, at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment, Resurrection. Memorials may be directed to the family.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.