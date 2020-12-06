Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Anne Cronican
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Cronican, Mary Anne (Bianchi)

August 25, 1935 - December 3, 2020

Mary Anne, 85, passed away on December 3, 2020 in Omaha. Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents, William and Julia Cronican; son, James William Bianchi; sisters, Elizabeth Dyer and Dorothy Higgins; and brothers: William, Patrick, and Leonard. She is survived by her children: Michael (Sunny) Bianchi, Benjamin Bianchi, Matthew (Jennifer) Bianchi, and Juliet (Douglas) de Shazer; and 11 grandchildren: Samantha, Anthony, Benjamin, Gabriel, James, Dominic, Grace, Mary, Andrew, Madalynne, and Gavin. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Lillian (Joe) Vukov, and Joan (Ron) Ulrich; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Thursday, December 10th, from 5:30pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, December 11th, at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment, Resurrection. Memorials may be directed to the family.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Dec
10
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Dec
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I will miss Aunt Mary Anne very much. Liam and I will think of her everything e we attend mass at St Roberta. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Luann Cronican
December 6, 2020