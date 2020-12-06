Allen, Reverend James S., D.D.The Rev. James S. Allen was born October 5, 1936, in Columbia County, Arkansas, the second of six children born to Walter Ulysses and Georgia L. (nee Edwards) Allen. Although James graduated Valedictorian of his class at New Hope High School, he could not find a job when he finished High School and did not have the funds to attend college. He soon joined the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and he was honorably discharged in 1957. While in Korea, he felt the unction of God calling him to preach. On furlough from Korea in 1956, at the age of 19, James preached his trial sermon in Mt. Holly.On July 5, 1957, he married his High School sweetheart, Dorothy Jean Hunter, who departed this life in September 2001. Their 44-year union was blessed with five children. Rev. Allen served with distinction as pastor of three congregations in three different cities: First Baptist Church-Highland Park in Little Rock, AR (1959-1971); Zion Baptist Church (1971-1978) in Omaha, NE; and Vine Memorial Baptist Church (1978-2015) in Philadelphia, PA. Rev. Allen often said that the seven years he spent as Pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Omaha were the happiest years of his life and ministry. He loved Zion and he loved the city of Omaha.On August 1, 2008, Pastor Allen was united in matrimony to the former Henrietta "Penny" Lemmon Barnes. They enjoyed a happy and harmonious life together, until his passing on Sunday, November 22, 2020. On December 31, 2015, Pastor Allen preached his final sermon as the shepherd of Vine Memorial Baptist Church. In recognition of his 37½ years of distinguished service, in its 2015 annual meeting, Vine Memorial bestowed on him the title "Pastor Emeritus."Rev. Allen was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; two brothers; wife Dorothy J. Allen; and twin son, Clifton Allen. He leaves to mourn his life and Celebrate his legacy, his beloved wife, Henrietta "Penny" Allen; one sister, Ezell Lavan, of Texarkana, AR; one brother, Walter U. Allen, Jr., of Atlanta, GA; four children, Patricia Allen (Zachary) Harmon, of Mansfield, TX, Rev. Kenneth (Sandra) Allen, James (Rev. Wanda) Allen, Jr., of Broomall, PA; and Calvin (Melanie) Allen, of Bryn Mawr, PA; "adopted" daughter, Diane Cohen of Yeadon, PA; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.