Skrypnik, Yuri
July 29, 1960 - December 3, 2020
In loving memory. With heavy hearts the Skrypnik family regrets to announce the passing our beloved Yuri Skrypnik. His love for life, sense of humor, kind creative heart and sharp wit will be deeply missed.
Preceded in death by his father, Leonid Skrypnik; mother-in-law, Tamara Butrim; and father-in-law, Ivan Butrim. Survived by wife, Larisa Skrypnik; son, Kirill Skrypnik; granddaughter, LiLiana Skrypnik; mother, Nina Skrypnik; sister, Alisa Kostenko (Pavel Firsv); niece, Elizabeth Kostenko; brother-in-law, Paul Butrim (Alina Butrim); and nephews, Kevin and Nicholas Butrium.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to High Plains PAW dog rescue at Highplainspaw.org
in honor of Yuri's beloved Pomeranian, Mr. Putin. MEMORIAL SERVICE: First Central Congregational Church, 421 South 36th Street, Omaha NE 68131, Thursday, December 10, from 6-8pm.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.