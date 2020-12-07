Butterfield, Linda K.
February 23, 1952 - December 4, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Delores Womochil; and brother, Randy Womochil. Survived by husband, JR Butterfield; children: Charlotte (Javier) Diaz, Kenny Butterfield, Tara (Aaron) Snow, and Nicole Moore; many grandchildren; brothers: Joe (Tammy) Womochil, Bobby Womochil, and Terry Womochil; sister, Cheryl (Sonny) Torrez; many other family and friends.
SERVICES: 10am Tuesdau, December 8, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 210 S 12th St., Tekamah, NE 68061. INURNMENT at later date in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152www.forestlawnomaha.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.