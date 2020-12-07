Butterfield, Linda K.February 23, 1952 - December 4, 2020Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Delores Womochil; and brother, Randy Womochil. Survived by husband, JR Butterfield; children: Charlotte (Javier) Diaz, Kenny Butterfield, Tara (Aaron) Snow, and Nicole Moore; many grandchildren; brothers: Joe (Tammy) Womochil, Bobby Womochil, and Terry Womochil; sister, Cheryl (Sonny) Torrez; many other family and friends.SERVICES: 10am Tuesdau, December 8, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 210 S 12th St., Tekamah, NE 68061. INURNMENT at later date in Forest Lawn Cemetery.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152