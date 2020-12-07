Lincoln, Dorothy Marie (Kosuit)
May 7, 1928 - December 3, 2020
She was preceded in death by her husband Alden; four sisters; and her daughter-in-law, Gloria Lincoln.
Dodie will be sorely missed by her eight children, Mark (Yoko), Mary (Jeff French), Mike, John, Barb Hunt (Rick), Jody Mendick (Mike), Rich, and Kelly Morgan (Chad); her siblings, Tom Kosuit (Joan), and Bernie Drueke (Henry); seventeen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Friday, December 11, at St. Thomas More Church from 10-11am, with MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to St. Thomas More Parish, or the Alzheimer's Association
of Nebraska.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2020.