Dorothy Marie Lincoln
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Lincoln, Dorothy Marie (Kosuit)

May 7, 1928 - December 3, 2020

She was preceded in death by her husband Alden; four sisters; and her daughter-in-law, Gloria Lincoln.

Dodie will be sorely missed by her eight children, Mark (Yoko), Mary (Jeff French), Mike, John, Barb Hunt (Rick), Jody Mendick (Mike), Rich, and Kelly Morgan (Chad); her siblings, Tom Kosuit (Joan), and Bernie Drueke (Henry); seventeen grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Friday, December 11, at St. Thomas More Church from 10-11am, with MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. Memorials can be sent to St. Thomas More Parish, or the Alzheimer's Association of Nebraska.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2020.
