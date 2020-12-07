Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda L. Iwen
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Iwen, Linda L.

Linda Iwen died on December 5, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Hospital at age 77. A longtime Omaha resident she was born in Greenfield, IA to Donavan and Nora Weber on December 30, 1942. She was a 1961 graduate of Greenfield High School, and a 1964 graduate of Omaha University. She married her husband, Duane Iwen, 58 years ago on August 4, 1962. They were the proud parents of Carrie Iwen (Jen), Lanessa (Todd) Lehr, and Bradley Iwen (Joey); and the proud grandparents of Zach, Kaylee, Ellie, Dylan and Carsten.

Linda was a former teacher at OPS Harrison School. She taught 25 years at St. Paul Lutheran. She was active in many ways at Bethany Lutheran Church, and was a founding member of BART - Benson Area Refuges Task Force.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Springwell Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to River of Life Lutheran Church (elevator or music fund).

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Duane and family, So sorry to hear of Linda´s passing! I have many neat memories of times spent with this awesome lady! Thoughts and prayers are with all of you now and in the days to come!
Judy Connelly Lewis
December 6, 2020