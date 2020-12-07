Menu
Robert M. Weinand Sr.
Weinand, Robert M., Sr.

July 5, 1938 - December 4, 2020

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, December 8th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, with Vigil Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, December 9th at 10am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary with Military Honors by Benson VFW Post 2503. Memorials to American Cancer Society.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Interment, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Dec
8
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Dec
8
Service
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Interment, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
No better man every walked this earth. He will be deeply missed by all. You all have our love and prayers
Bob & Juli Dailey
December 6, 2020
Our deep condolences. Met Bob Sr. a few times at your house, he was a good guy. Sorry to hear of his passing. God Bless and miss you guys.
Bob & Pam Bergman
December 5, 2020