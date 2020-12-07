Scott, Marilyn M.
October 20, 1931 - December 5, 2020
Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Maynard and Vivian Nichols; brother, Roger; husband, Wilber; and grandson, Ed Wood. Survived by children, Judy (Gene) Nemetz, Bill Boehmer, Mike (Cindy) Boehmer, and Janis Boehmer; grandchildren, Chris, Michael, Kerry, Jeffrey, Chad, Nichole, and Isabeau; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; family and friends.
Private Graveside Service at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.
