Marilyn M. Scott
Scott, Marilyn M.

October 20, 1931 - December 5, 2020

Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Maynard and Vivian Nichols; brother, Roger; husband, Wilber; and grandson, Ed Wood. Survived by children, Judy (Gene) Nemetz, Bill Boehmer, Mike (Cindy) Boehmer, and Janis Boehmer; grandchildren, Chris, Michael, Kerry, Jeffrey, Chad, Nichole, and Isabeau; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; family and friends.

Private Graveside Service at Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2020.
